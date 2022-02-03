Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake Registered Near Cyprus - US Geological Survey
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2022 | 06:30 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) A 5.3 magnitude earthquake has been registered outside the coast of Cyprus, the US Geological Survey said.
The tremor was recorded at 21:03 GMT on Wednesday at a depth of 29 kilometers (over 18 miles), 60 kilometers northwest of the city of Paphos.
There are no reports about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake.