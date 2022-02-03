Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake Registered Near Cyprus - US Geological Survey

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) A 5.3 magnitude earthquake has been registered outside the coast of Cyprus, the US Geological Survey said.

The tremor was recorded at 21:03 GMT on Wednesday at a depth of 29 kilometers (over 18 miles), 60 kilometers northwest of the city of Paphos.

There are no reports about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake.

No tsunami alert has been declared.