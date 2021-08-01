Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Strikes Off Greece - US Seismologists

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2021) A 5.7 magnitude earthquake has been registered off the coast of Greece, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Sunday.

The tremor was registered at 04:31 GMT on Sunday 60 kilometers (37 miles) of the island of Kos, with the epicenter located at a depth of 11 kilometers.

Information about possible casualties and damage has been not reported yet.