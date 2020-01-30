Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Strikes Off Indonesia - US Geological Survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) A 5.7 magnitude earthquake was registered on Thursday near the coast of Indonesia in the Molucca Sea, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

According to the USGS, the tremor was recorded at 7:46 a.m. local time (23:46 on Wednesday GMT).

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at the depth of 15 kilometers (over 9 miles), 116 kilometers west of the city of Ternate.

There are no reports about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake. No tsunami alert has been declared.

Indonesia is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. Hundreds of thousands people died in 2004 when some 9.2 magnitude earthquake hit Sumatra's Aceh region, triggering a tsunami in several states bordering the Indian Ocean.