UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Strikes Off Indonesia - US Geological Survey

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 07:00 AM

Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Strikes Off Indonesia - US Geological Survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) A 5.7 magnitude earthquake was registered on Thursday near the coast of Indonesia in the Molucca Sea, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

According to the USGS, the tremor was recorded at 7:46 a.m. local time (23:46 on Wednesday GMT).

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at the depth of 15 kilometers (over 9 miles), 116 kilometers west of the city of Ternate.

There are no reports about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake. No tsunami alert has been declared.

Indonesia is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. Hundreds of thousands people died in 2004 when some 9.2 magnitude earthquake hit Sumatra's Aceh region, triggering a tsunami in several states bordering the Indian Ocean.

Related Topics

India Tsunami Fire Earthquake Died Alert Ternate Indonesia From

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

5 hours ago

ISESCO renamed to &#039;Islamic World Educational, ..

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

US to Take More Time to Evaluate UK Decision Allow ..

6 hours ago

Israel Defense Forces Strengthen Presence in West ..

6 hours ago

Federal Transport Authority rescues unloaded Panam ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.