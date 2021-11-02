MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) A 6.0 earthquake took place on Monday in Indonesia off the coast of Sumatra Island, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake was registered at 17:04 UTC (17:04 GMT). The epicenter of the tremor was located 255 kilometers (158 miles) south of the town of Sinabang at a depth of 15.3 kilometers.

No casualties or damages were reported.