MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) The main outlines of Russia's response to security guarantees are ready, and President Vladimir Putin will formulate them at the right time, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"The main outlines are already ready and, in fact, the president himself said at a press conference that he informed (French President Emmanuel) Macron about our main vision," Peskov told reporters, adding that Putin will announce them at the right time.