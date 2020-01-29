Major 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Caribbean Sea Between Cuba, Jamaica - USGS

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake in the Caribbean Sea rattled the nearby island nations of Cuba and Jamaica, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The epicenter was six miles deep and located about 75 miles northwest of Lucea, a town in western Jamaica, the USGS said on Tuesday.

The earthquake was felt on Grand Cayman, Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula and as far away as south Florida, according to the USGS.

Seismologists have speculated that movements in the North American and Caribbean tectonic plates caused the temblor, the same geologic structures blamed for an ongoing series of quakes in the US territory of Puerto Rico.