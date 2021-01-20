Majority of French Aged 15-30 Say COVID-19 Crisis Brought Them Major Harm - Survey

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The majority of French citizens aged between 15 and 30 years said the coronavirus-driven health crisis caused them significant damage, according to the Odoxa-Backbone consulting survey for France Bleu, Franceinfo, and Le Figaro news outlets

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The majority of French citizens aged between 15 and 30 years said the coronavirus-driven health crisis caused them significant damage, according to the Odoxa-Backbone consulting survey for France Bleu, Franceinfo, and Le Figaro news outlets.

The survey published late on Tuesday showed that 80 percent of those aged 15-30 believe the health restrictions have detrimentally impacted their lives in certain aspects, namely, over a third of employed respondents were left jobless or were challenged to perform their duties.

Besides, 70 percent of students surveyed said they had difficulties with distance learning, and 25 percent had to repeat a year due to the health crisis.

The poll also showed that over 60 percent of students were dissatisfied with the government's decision to close educational facilities.

In addition to learning problems, over a third of respondents under 30 said they had consulted or considered consulting a health professional for mental issues, including depression, anxiety leading to the resumption or re-occurrence of addictions, including alcohol, tobacco, and drugs.

The survey also stated that 79 percent of the young people believe they are unfortunate to be in their twenties in the 2020s.

The survey was conducted online among 1,356 French citizens, including 539 from the 15-30 years age group, on January 18-19.