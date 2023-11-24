Open Menu

Malaysia's Leading Index Shows Healthier Economic Prospect In Near Future

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Malaysia's leading index shows healthier economic prospect in near future

KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Malaysia's leading index improved to negative 0.3 percent in September as compared to negative 0.5 percent in the previous month, anticipating a healthier economic prospect in the near future.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement on Friday that the leading index, a predictive tool used to anticipate economic upturns and downturns in an average of four to six months ahead, showed better movement for three consecutive months to negative 0.3 percent by recording 109.3 points in September.

According to the DOSM, the Bursa Malaysia industrial index (20.8 percent) and number of housing units approved (17.6 percent) contributed positively to the leading index.

Meanwhile, declines were observed in imported goods, particularly in the real imports of other basic precious and non-ferrous metals (-16.2 percent) and real imports of semiconductors.

Related Topics

Malaysia Bursa Malaysia September Housing

Recent Stories

Imam-ul-Haq's wedding festivities commence with st ..

Imam-ul-Haq's wedding festivities commence with star-studded Qawali night

2 hours ago
 Nawaz’s most cases baseless, Imran is courts’ ..

Nawaz’s most cases baseless, Imran is courts’ favorite: Bugti

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Sweden agree to promote bilateral cooper ..

Pakistan, Sweden agree to promote bilateral cooperation

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2023

6 hours ago
 No reason to delay next elections: Senior leader o ..

No reason to delay next elections: Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Is ..

15 hours ago
Cricket: India v Australia 1st T20 scores

Cricket: India v Australia 1st T20 scores

15 hours ago
 Donors to release $1.5 quick financial assistance ..

Donors to release $1.5 quick financial assistance after SBA approval by IMF boar ..

15 hours ago
 Germany to seek debt rule suspension in 2023

Germany to seek debt rule suspension in 2023

15 hours ago
 Surya, Rinku help India chase down 209 against Aus ..

Surya, Rinku help India chase down 209 against Australia in T20 opener

15 hours ago
 Asad Qaiser rearrested in May 9 vandalism case

Asad Qaiser rearrested in May 9 vandalism case

15 hours ago
 Gilgit-Baltistan Minister for Food and Tourism Ghu ..

Gilgit-Baltistan Minister for Food and Tourism Ghulam Mohammad chairs meeting to ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From World