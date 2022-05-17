Mali Military Backed By "Western State" Attempted Coup Early on May 12 - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) The military, backed by a "Western state," attempted a coup in Mali early on May 12, the country's Ministry of Territorial Administration and Decentralization said in a statement.

"A group of Malian anti-progressive officers and non-commissioned officers attempted a coup d'etat overnight from May 11 to May 12, 2022.

These military were supported by a Western state," according to the statement posted on social media.

It said Mali's defense and security forces managed to stop the attempt "due to their vigilance and professionalism."