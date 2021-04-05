UrduPoint.com
Malta To Resume Air Traffic With Libya, Reopen Embassy - Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 10:03 PM

Malta will soon reopen its embassy in Libya and resume air traffic with the North African country, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Monday, after a meeting in Tripoli with the head of the Libyan interim government, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Malta will soon reopen its embassy in Libya and resume air traffic with the North African country, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Monday, after a meeting in Tripoli with the head of the Libyan interim government, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.

At a press conference following the meeting, Abela "announced the resumption of air traffic between the countries in the near future and said he was happy that the Maltese Embassy in Tripoli will reopen in the coming days," the Libyan prime minister's office said in a statement.

The move comes as part of the Maltese government's measures to strengthen ties and cooperation between the two countries, Abela said, expressing readiness to support Libya fully in a number of fields, especially security and the economy.

Dbeibah, in turn, noted the important role Malta played in resolving the longstanding conflict in Libya through the organization of meetings between the opposing sides.

The Libyan Government of National Unity, elected during the Swiss-hosted round of intra-Libyan talks in early February, will be in charge until the national elections scheduled for December 24. It replaced two rival administrations in the east and west of the country.

Since the transfer of office to the new government in mid-March, a number of foreign countries, including Egypt and Greece, have reopened their embassies in Tripoli and resumed relations with the North African nation, with many others exploring the possibility.

