Maltese Foreign Minister to Visit Turkey on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) Foreign Minister of Malta Ian Borg will pay a visit to Turkey on December 15, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Bilateral relations as well as Turkiye-EU relations, regional developments and current international matters will be discussed at the meetings," the statement read.

Diplomatic relations between Malta and Turkey were established in 1967, a few years after Malta gained independence from the United Kingdom. In 2009, Malta opened a consulate in Istanbul and Turkey opened an embassy in Malta's capital, Valletta. Malta has been a member of the European Union since 2004, while Turkey has been a candidate since 1987.