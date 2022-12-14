UrduPoint.com

Maltese Foreign Minister To Visit Turkey On Thursday

Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Maltese Foreign Minister to Visit Turkey on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) Foreign Minister of Malta Ian Borg will pay a visit to Turkey on December 15, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Bilateral relations as well as Turkiye-EU relations, regional developments and current international matters will be discussed at the meetings," the statement read.

Diplomatic relations between Malta and Turkey were established in 1967, a few years after Malta gained independence from the United Kingdom. In 2009, Malta opened a consulate in Istanbul and Turkey opened an embassy in Malta's capital, Valletta. Malta has been a member of the European Union since 2004, while Turkey has been a candidate since 1987.

Related Topics

Turkey European Union Visit Valletta Istanbul Independence United Kingdom Malta December From

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs seizes 36.7kg of marijuana at Dubai ..

Dubai Customs seizes 36.7kg of marijuana at Dubai International Airport

33 minutes ago
 Counterpoint Whitepaper: TECNO plays a leading rol ..

Counterpoint Whitepaper: TECNO plays a leading role in the premium evolution of ..

36 minutes ago
 Tajik President arrives in Islamabad on two-day of ..

Tajik President arrives in Islamabad on two-day official visit

2 hours ago
 Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (N ..

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Represented Pakistan at t ..

4 hours ago
 PITB’s Citizen Contact Center received 6.8 milli ..

PITB’s Citizen Contact Center received 6.8 million calls related to Queries & ..

4 hours ago
 Google Ranks vivo V23 5G as The Most Searched Smar ..

Google Ranks vivo V23 5G as The Most Searched Smartphone in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.