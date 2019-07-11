Man Accused of Burning Pro-Maduro Activist Alive Detained in Spain -Venezuelan Prosecution

(@FahadShabbir)

A man suspected of burning alive a Venezuelan pro-government activist in 2017 was arrested by Interpol in Spain, Venezuelan Prosecutor General Tarek William Saab said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) A man suspected of burning alive a Venezuelan pro-government activist in 2017 was arrested by Interpol in Spain , Venezuelan Prosecutor General Tarek William Saab said Thursday.

"Thanks to the request sent by the Venezuelan Public Ministry to Interpol, Enzo Franchini Oliveros accused of burning alive Orlando Figuera on May 20, 2017 was arrested in Spain," William Saab said on Twitter.

The incident occurred during protests in the Altamira neighborhood located in the Chacao municipality of Caracas. Figuera was reported to have 80 percent of his body burnt. He was also stabbed with a knife.

The activist died in early June 2017 from cardiopulmonary failure. Saab then said that Figuera, a supporter of President Nicolas Maduro, had been brutally attacked by opposition protesters.

"The arrest of Orlando Figuera's killer by Interpol is an important achievement of our leadership," the chief prosecutor said, adding that Franchini Oliveros had been accused of "public incitement, premeditated murder and terrorism."

The Venezuelan Public Ministry has initiated the necessary procedures in the competent authorities of Spain for Franchini Oliveros' immediate extradition.