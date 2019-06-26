Manafort to Be Arraigned Over New York State Fraud Charges in Court Thursday - Reports

US President Donald Trump's former campaign chief Paul Manafort is scheduled to appear at a New York court on Thursday to face fraud-related charges, local media reported

Manafort, who was convicted last year on Federal fraud charges, will appear before Judge Maxwell Wiley around 2:15 p.m. (6:15 p.m. GMT), CNN reported.

Manafort will be arraigned on New York state fraud charges. An arraignment is a formal reading of charges.

In March, Manafort was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for a host of financial fraud and foreign lobbying violations as a result of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

Later, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance announced a criminal indictment on 16 counts of various state crimes, including falsifying business records and mortgage fraud.