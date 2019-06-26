UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Manafort To Be Arraigned Over New York State Fraud Charges In Court Thursday - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 11:19 PM

Manafort to Be Arraigned Over New York State Fraud Charges in Court Thursday - Reports

US President Donald Trump's former campaign chief Paul Manafort is scheduled to appear at a New York court on Thursday to face fraud-related charges, local media reported

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump's former campaign chief Paul Manafort is scheduled to appear at a New York court on Thursday to face fraud-related charges, local media reported.

Manafort, who was convicted last year on Federal fraud charges, will appear before Judge Maxwell Wiley around 2:15 p.m. (6:15 p.m. GMT), CNN reported.

Manafort will be arraigned on New York state fraud charges. An arraignment is a formal reading of charges.

In March, Manafort was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for a host of financial fraud and foreign lobbying violations as a result of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

Later, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance announced a criminal indictment on 16 counts of various state crimes, including falsifying business records and mortgage fraud.

Related Topics

Business Trump Reading Manhattan New York March Criminals Media Court

Recent Stories

New Pentagon Chief Tells Turkish Counterpart Ankar ..

1 minute ago

Russia Withdrawing Military Equipment Maintenance ..

1 minute ago

Putin Appoints New Ambassadors to Zimbabwe, Brunei ..

1 minute ago

Opposition's APC held only to protect their own in ..

1 minute ago

Labour organisations announce not to participate i ..

7 minutes ago

UN Special Envoy for Syria Pedersen to Brief Secur ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.