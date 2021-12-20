Maryland Governor Hogan Says Tested Positive for Coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said on Monday that he has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"This morning, as part of my regular testing routine, I received a positive rapid test for COVID-19," Hogan said via Twitter.

Hogan noted that he had received two vaccine doses and a booster shot against the coronavirus but still got infected.

"I am feeling fine at the moment," the governor added.

The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) does not provide data on confirmed coronavirus cases since a hacker attack on its systems about two weeks ago.

"MDH is experiencing a server outage. Hospitalizations data are current. Other surveillance data will be updated as soon as possible," the state health agency said.