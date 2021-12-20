UrduPoint.com

Maryland Governor Hogan Says Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 10:56 PM

Maryland Governor Hogan Says Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said on Monday that he has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said on Monday that he has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"This morning, as part of my regular testing routine, I received a positive rapid test for COVID-19," Hogan said via Twitter.

Hogan noted that he had received two vaccine doses and a booster shot against the coronavirus but still got infected.

"I am feeling fine at the moment," the governor added.

The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) does not provide data on confirmed coronavirus cases since a hacker attack on its systems about two weeks ago.

"MDH is experiencing a server outage. Hospitalizations data are current. Other surveillance data will be updated as soon as possible," the state health agency said.

Related Topics

Attack Governor Twitter Fine Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Cricketer Yasir Shah accused of aiding in rape of ..

Cricketer Yasir Shah accused of aiding in rape of 14-year old

3 minutes ago
 Biden Admin. Makes Available 20,000 Temporary Work ..

Biden Admin. Makes Available 20,000 Temporary Work Visas for Winter Season - DHS

3 minutes ago
 Germany eyes limits on NYE parties to combat Omicr ..

Germany eyes limits on NYE parties to combat Omicron

3 minutes ago
 Healthcare facilities for masses top priority: sec ..

Healthcare facilities for masses top priority: secretary

3 minutes ago
 US raising auto emissions standards to fight clima ..

US raising auto emissions standards to fight climate change: govt

9 minutes ago
 Russia to React Proportionately If NATO Deploys St ..

Russia to React Proportionately If NATO Deploys Strike Weapons on Its Territory ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.