UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mass Protest Hits Southern Armenia After Arrests Of Several People - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 12:20 AM

Mass Protest Hits Southern Armenia After Arrests of Several People - Reports

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) A mass protest is taking place in the southern Armenian town of Kapan, in the Syunik province, following several police arrests, according to the broadcast by news.am website.

Earlier in the day, 168.

am website reported that people close to a mayor of the nearby town of Kajaran, Manvel Paramazyan, were brought to the Kapan's police department. According to the news outlet, one of the detained people was apprehended by mistake and allegedly beaten.

The protesters are demanding not to transfer the detained to Yerevan and look into the violence against them. Governor Hunan Poghosyan has tried to assuage the crowd.

Related Topics

Protest Police Governor Yerevan Kapan

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits security and service de ..

2 hours ago

SDTPS inaugurates Khorfakkan Monument

4 hours ago

US reports 1,127 coronavirus deaths, fatalities up ..

5 hours ago

Russia reports 8,599 new coronavirus cases, a reco ..

5 hours ago

UAE health ministry conducts over 35,000 additiona ..

6 hours ago

Sultan bin Khalifa congratulates UAE leaders on Ei ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.