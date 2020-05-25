Mass Protest Hits Southern Armenia After Arrests of Several People - Reports

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) A mass protest is taking place in the southern Armenian town of Kapan, in the Syunik province, following several police arrests, according to the broadcast by news.am website.

Earlier in the day, 168.

am website reported that people close to a mayor of the nearby town of Kajaran, Manvel Paramazyan, were brought to the Kapan's police department. According to the news outlet, one of the detained people was apprehended by mistake and allegedly beaten.

The protesters are demanding not to transfer the detained to Yerevan and look into the violence against them. Governor Hunan Poghosyan has tried to assuage the crowd.