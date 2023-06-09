UrduPoint.com

McCarthy Says 'Unconscionable' For Biden To Indict 'Leading Candidate Opposing Him'

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2023 | 06:50 AM

McCarthy Says 'Unconscionable' for Biden to Indict 'Leading Candidate Opposing Him'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Thursday it was "unconscionable" for US President Joe Biden to indict "the leading candidate opposing him" - ex-President Donald Trump.

"Today is indeed a dark day for the United States of America. It is unconscionable for a President to indict the leading candidate opposing him. Joe Biden kept classified documents for decades. I, and every American who believes in the rule of law, stand with President Trump against this grave injustice. House Republicans will hold this brazen weaponization of power accountable," McCarthy said on Twitter.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump said on Telegram that "the corrupt Biden administration" had informed his lawyers that he had been indicted in a Federal investigation over alleged mishandling of classified documents at his Florida residency and summoned to appear in court on Tuesday.

The ex-president expressed despair over the indictment, pointing out that he is being prosecuted as polls show he is by far the leading candidate among both Republicans and Democrats.

ABC news, citing sources, reported on Thursday that Trump is facing seven counts that include willful retention of national defense information, corruptly concealing docs, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and false statements.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing in the classified documents case and the other three criminal probes he is involved in, including charges of falsifying business records and the former president's alleged involvement in the events on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021.

Related Topics

Business Twitter Lawyers Trump Capitol Hill Florida United States January Democrats Criminals Court

Recent Stories

UAE Fund Transfer System processed transactions wo ..

UAE Fund Transfer System processed transactions worth AED 3.89 trillion in Q1 20 ..

6 hours ago
 Students across the UAE take part in MBRSC’s spa ..

Students across the UAE take part in MBRSC’s space science education programme

7 hours ago
 Swedish Defense Minister Believes Nordic States Se ..

Swedish Defense Minister Believes Nordic States Seeing More Alignment in Defense ..

7 hours ago
 Biden Says Believes Will Continue to Have Support ..

Biden Says Believes Will Continue to Have Support From Congress to Fund Aid for ..

7 hours ago
 PPP candidate wins AJK by-poll against PMLN

PPP candidate wins AJK by-poll against PMLN

7 hours ago
 US, UK Will Continue to Underline That Food Suppli ..

US, UK Will Continue to Underline That Food Supplies Not Target of Sanctions - D ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.