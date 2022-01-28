On January 26, 2022, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to Turkmenistan Qian Naicheng

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th January, 2022) On January 26, 2022, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to Turkmenistan Qian Naicheng, during which the diplomats discussed the results of the online summit "Central Asia - China", held on January 25 this year.

In this regard, the parties considered specific issues related to the implementation of the agreements and initiatives of the Heads of State, announced during the above-mentioned Forum.