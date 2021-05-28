UrduPoint.com
Members Of Ukrainian Extremist Group M.K.U. Detained In Saratov - Russia's FSB

A cell of Ukrainian extremist group M.K.U., which is propagandizing mass massacres, was destroyed in Saratov, 14 people were detained, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) A cell of Ukrainian extremist group M.K.U., which is propagandizing mass massacres, was destroyed in Saratov, 14 people were detained, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said in a statement.

The FSB, the Interior Ministry and the Investigative Committee, within the framework of a criminal case on the creation of an extremist community and participation in it, "suppressed the activities of a youth radical group of supporters of ideologies of mass murder (M.K.U.) coordinated from the territory of Ukraine."

"As a result of the measures taken, 14 members of this group were detained in the city of Saratov ... The members of the group give confessions," the statement says.

The FSB also said that propaganda materials, edged weapons, communications equipment containing instructions for the manufacture of IEDs and firearms, as well as correspondence with the ideologist of the group from Ukraine on the preparation of violent actions had been seized.

The preventive measure for the detainees is being chosen. It is noted that Article 282.1 of the Criminal Code of Russia (organization of an extremist community) implies up to 10 years in prison under Part 1 (creation or leadership) and up to 6 years under Part 2 (participation).

In late April, the FSB announced the arrest of 16 neo-Nazis from M.K.U. in Irkutsk, Krasnodar, Saratov, Tambov, Tyumen, Chita, Anapa, Pushchino and Pereslavl-Zalessky.

