Merkel, Babis Talk About Ties With Russia After Czechs Blame Moscow For 2014 Depot Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 10:29 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis held a phone call on Thursday to discuss the central European country's tense relationship with Russia, which Prague has blamed for a 2014 blast at an ammo depot in a Czech town.

"The prime minister informed the Federal chancellor about the tense relations with Russia following the Czech findings about the Russian involvement in an explosion in Vrbetice in 2014," a statement by government spokesman Steffen Seibert read.

The chancellor expressed her solidarity with the Czech prime minister, Seibert added.

The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the Czech ambassador on Thursday after the two countries traded diplomatic expulsions. The Czech government last week accused 18 Russian diplomats of having a role in the 2014 blast that killed two people. Russia dismissed the claim as absurd.

More Stories From World

