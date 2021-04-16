UrduPoint.com
Merkel, Macron, Zelenskyy Urge Russia To Stop Military Buildup Near Ukraine Border -Berlin

Fri 16th April 2021 | 11:10 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel and presidents of France and Ukraine, Emmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, urged Russia to stop the build-up of troops near the Ukrainian border during their trilateral talks in Paris on Friday, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said.

The talks were held during Zelenskyy's official visit to France. Merkel joined the meeting via video conference.

"The Federal chancellor, President Macron and President Zelenskyy, in particular, discussed the security situation on the Ukrainian-Russian border, as well as in eastern Ukraine. They share concerns about the growing Russian military presence on the border with Ukraine, as well as in the illegally annexed Crimea.

They demanded the cessation of this military buildup in order to achieve de-escalation of the situation," Seibert told reporters.

Merkel and Macron also reiterated their support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as adherence to the Minsk agreements, and expressed their commitment to continue efforts within the Normandy Four format on the Donbas settlement.

Russia maintains that the troop movement is aimed at ensuring national security in response to NATO's own build-up near Russia's border. Moscow has also repeatedly said it was not party to the conflict in eastern Ukraine, and stressed that Crimea's residents decided to rejoin Russia through a democratic process in compliance with international law.

