Mexican Authorities Find 652 Migrants in Refrigerated Trucks on US Border

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2021) The Mexican authorities intercepted three refrigerated trucks with over 650 migrants, mostly from Guatemala, in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas bordering the United States, the state coordination group for the construction of peace said on Friday.

The group of migrants included 564 Guatemalans, 39 Hondurans, 20 Salvadorans, 28 Nicaraguans, and one Belizean, according to the statement. Among those found, 355 minors, and 197 children were not accompanied by relatives.

Units from the Red Cross and civil protection services were deployed to the site.

Migrants who fail to present their documents will be deported to the southern state border, where they have presumably traveled from, according to the statement.

Several buses were prepared for this purpose, local media reported.

The Friday rescue operation became the largest campaign of its kind at the northern border of Mexico. Security forces also managed to arrest four suspected participants in the illegal transportation of people, which equates to human trafficking by Mexican law.

Mexico has intercepted 150,000 illegal migrants in the region since the beginning of 2021, three times the amount a year prior.