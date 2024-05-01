Open Menu

Clashes At UCLA Campus Around Pro-Palestinian Protests: US TV

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Clashes at UCLA campus around pro-Palestinian protests: US TV

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Clashes broke out on Wednesday at pro-Palestinian demonstrations on the campus of the University of California, Los Angeles, US television media footage showed, as dozens of universities around the United States struggle to contain similar protests.

According to CNN, the clashes erupted just before dawn between rival pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli groups.

LA police department "is responding immediately to (the university Chancellor's) request for support on campus," said Zach Seidl, a spokesman for the city mayor, in a post on social media platform X.

Protesters and counter-protesters were seen clashing with sticks, and tearing down metal barricades, tv images showed.

Others were seen launching fireworks or hurling objects at each other in the dark -- lit up with laser pointers and bright flashlights.

UCLA Chancellor Gene D. Block warned ahead of clashes that protesters including "both members of the UCLA community and others unaffiliated with our campus" had set up a camp last week.

"Many of the demonstrators, as well as counter-demonstrators who have come to the area, have been peaceful in their activism," Block warned in a letter posted on the university website on Tuesday.

"But the tactics of others have frankly been shocking and shameful."

"We have seen instances of violence".

"These incidents have put many on our campus, especially our Jewish students, in a state of anxiety and fear," he said.

Related Topics

Police Social Media Los Angeles United States Jew Post Media TV

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate ca ..

PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate caretaker govt’s wheat import ..

28 minutes ago
 Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth ..

Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth match tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Pak-UK 6th Regional Stabilization Conference under ..

Pak-UK 6th Regional Stabilization Conference underway at NDU, Islamabad

2 hours ago
 World Labor Day being observed today

World Labor Day being observed today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2024

6 hours ago
Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre

Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre

15 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras ..

Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

15 hours ago
 Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision

Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision

19 hours ago
 Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look

Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look

19 hours ago
 Empowering women for employment is the need of hou ..

Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid

20 hours ago
 Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measu ..

Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry

20 hours ago

More Stories From World