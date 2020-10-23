UrduPoint.com
Mexican Chihuahua State Becomes First To Return To Maximum Level Of COVID-19 Emergency

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 05:20 PM

Mexican Chihuahua State Becomes First to Return to Maximum Level of COVID-19 Emergency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Mexico's Chihuahua state will return to the red level of emergency due to over 15,000 new COVID-19 cases and impose restrictive measures, the state's governor, Javier Corral Jurado, said on Thursday.

"By agreement of the state health council  I announce that starting tomorrow, Friday, October 23, the entire state of Chihuahua returns to the red signal. It is an emergency measure for a critical moment. COVID-19 can only be stopped with solidarity and exemplary sanctions," Corral posted on his Twitter feed.

According to Corral, the past two weeks have been the most complicated from the beginning of the pandemic and the hospital bed occupancy is reaching 100 percent.

Starting Friday, the authorities will impose a curfew that prohibits all activity from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., as well as a dry law that will apply for a few weeks.

The increase in COVID-19 contagions has been noted recently in eight Mexican states. The state of Guerrero is also tightening quarantine measures, moving from the moderate to high-risk level of coronavirus infection.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Mexico has registered more than 874,000 positive cases, with over 737,000 recoveries and 87,894 deaths.

