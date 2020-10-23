Mexican Naval Forces Make Another Large Drug Bust as Tonne of Alleged Cocaine Seized

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) The Mexican naval forces have made another large drug bust after a speedboat carrying more than a tonne of a substance believed to be cocaine was intercepted off the coast of Manzanillo, in the state of Colima, the Mexican Secretariat of the Navy said.

The boat, which contained roughly 1,100 packages each weighing one kilogram (2.

2 Pounds), was intercepted in the Pacific Ocean and seven arrests were made, the secretariat said on Thursday evening.

"On October 20, a naval patrol southwest of Manzanillo, Colima, detained seven people on suspicion of breaking the law," the secretariat said.

The Mexican navy used air and sea assets, including the newest ARM POLA-101 frigate, named Benito Juarez, during the operation, the secretariat said.

In early September, the Mexican navy intercepted a ship in the Caribbean Sea containing approximately 2.9 tonnes of cocaine that was bound for the United States.