Mexican President to Discuss Deliveries of Russian Vaccines With Putin on Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will hold a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday and the sides will discuss bilateral relations and possible Russian vaccines deliveries to Mexico, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Sunday.

"Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will hold a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin tomorrow at 08:00 a.m. [14:00 GMT]. The two leaders will discuss the future of bilateral relations and the deliveries of Russian vaccines to Mexico," Ebrard said on Twitter.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to Sputnik the planned call between the two leaders.

"That's correct. The conversation is being prepared," he said.