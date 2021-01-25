UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexican President To Discuss Deliveries Of Russian Vaccines With Putin On Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 12:00 AM

Mexican President to Discuss Deliveries of Russian Vaccines With Putin on Monday

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will hold a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday and the sides will discuss bilateral relations and possible Russian vaccines deliveries to Mexico, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Sunday.

"Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will hold a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin tomorrow at 08:00 a.m. [14:00 GMT]. The two leaders will discuss the future of bilateral relations and the deliveries of Russian vaccines to Mexico," Ebrard said on Twitter.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to Sputnik the planned call between the two leaders.

"That's correct. The conversation is being prepared," he said.

Related Topics

Russia Twitter Vladimir Putin Mexico Sunday

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs first UAE Cabinet meeti ..

51 minutes ago

Fourth edition of Taqdeer Award to recognise 91 wo ..

1 hour ago

CDA, UNICEF organise virtual training sessions on ..

4 hours ago

MoCCAE participates in Abu Dhabi Sustainability We ..

4 hours ago

UAEU launches ‘Future Class’ project to educat ..

5 hours ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 133,044

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.