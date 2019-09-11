UrduPoint.com
Mexico's Foreign Minister Calls Washington Meeting With Pence On Immigration 'Positive'

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 02:50 AM

Mexico's Foreign Minister Calls Washington Meeting With Pence on Immigration 'Positive'

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard says his Tuesday talks in Washington with US Vice President Mike Pence on the immigration issue were positive.

"I had the opportunity to greet [US] President [Donald] Trump. My evaluation is that it [the meeting] was positive and friendly," Ebrard wrote on Twitter.

The Tuesday talks also saw the participation of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan.

The United States and Mexico reached an agreement on curbing illegal immigration through the US-Mexican border in June.

Under the agreement, the United States vowed to refrain from imposing tariffs on Mexican goods, while the Latin American country committed to deploying its National Guard throughout the country and, especially, to its southern border to fight the influx of undocumented migrants.

