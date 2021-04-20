AMSTERDAM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The intercepted recordings of phone conversations of Sergey Dubinsky, a defendant in the MH17 Boeing crash case, which were obtained by Dutch media, were not taken from the case file, and the source of the leak remains unclear, Maria Kneif, a judge from the District Court of The Hague, said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

Earlier in April, it was revealed that journalists from the Netherlands Broadcasting Corporation (NOS) had at their disposal around 1,000 recordings of telephone conversations that Dubinsky held in the summer of 2014, both during and after the deadly plane crash in eastern Ukraine. The recordings were made by Ukraine's special services. The Dutch Public Prosecution Service (PPS) told Sputnik that it was unaware how the journalists obtained the leaked recordings.

"There are certainly some wired taped conversations in the case file. The court checked whether all of the wired taped conversations discussed in the broadcast came from the case file, they are not, so the source of those wired taped conversations remains unclear," Kneif said.

Asked if the situation could affect the process, the judge expressed the belief it was up to the defense and the PPS "to have opinions on this."

"Defense council made request about it. And the court will decide on their request," Kneif added.

On April 15, Prosecutor Manon Ridderbeks stressed at the hearings that neither the PPS, nor the police, nor the examining magistrate had transferred the wiretapped conversations to a third party. The prosecutor expressed the belief that the documents had fallen into the hands of other parties illegally.