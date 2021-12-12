UrduPoint.com

Military Besiege Headquarters Of Ousted President's Party In Guinean Siguiri - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 11:10 PM

Military Besiege Headquarters of Ousted President's Party in Guinean Siguiri - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2021) People wearing uniforms on Sunday surrounded the office of the RPG Arc-en-ciel, the party of former Guinean President Alpha Conde, in the city of Siguiri, the Guinean media reported.

Police officers, gendarmes, and the military of Siguiri arrived at the spot to monitor the situation, the Media Guinee said. The access to the headquarters of the party is currently blocked.

The party reportedly decided on Saturday to stage a peaceful rally for releasing the country's former leader.

However, other Guinean media denied the information calling it a rumor.

In early September, a group of Guinean military led by Col. Mamady Doumbouya stormed the presidential palace and detained the president. Doumbouya declared the parliament dissolved and the constitution void, imposing a nationwide curfew. Later, Doumbouya was sworn in as interim president by the Supreme Court. The Economic Community of West African States suspended Guinea's membership and urged the new leadership to release Conde.

