Minsk Works on Deal to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine From China - Ambassador

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Belarus is working on an agreement to secure a supply of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease from China, Ambassador to Beijing Yuri Senko said Sunday.

According to the diplomat, the country's health ministry, assisted by the Belarusian embassy, has been actively negotiating with Chinese companies.

"One company with its vaccine has already received registration, and we are working toward signing an agreement with that company on supplying the vaccine to the Republic of Belarus," Senko told the Belarusian broadcaster CTV.

The ambassador noted that keeping in mind a large number of countries that turned to China, Belarus would be among the first to receive the vaccine.

"This was also discussed during a phone conversation between the head of China, Mr. Xi Jinping, and [Belarusian President] Alexander Grigoryevich Lukashenko," Senko stressed.

The two leaders talked on Tuesday, with the Chinese side said to have confirmed being ready to supply enough vaccines to Belarus. Later in the week, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said that Minsk expected to receive some vaccines free of charge.