MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) The southern US state of Mississippi braces itself for some of the worst flooding in decades as water levels are expected to continue rising.

"In the last 24 hours, there have been new developments as floodwaters have continued to rise. It will be days before we are out of the woods and waters start to recede, and the state and first responders are prepared and ready to act," Governor Tate Reeves said on Twitter.

Reeves had declared a state of emergency on Saturday with mandatory evacuations of several districts of state capital Jackson, worst hit from the flooding of nearby Pearl River

The National Weather Service of Jackson forecast the river to continue swelling into Monday and reach its crest - highest point - at 38 feet (11.

5 meters), predicting water levels to fall within three to four days.

US broadcaster CBS news showed footage of flooding upstream in Tennessee where collapsing river banks caused two houses to disintegrate into overflowing river waters.

According to the weather service, this is the worst flooding in the state since 1983.