'Mob Wife' Is Flashy Fashion Look Of Early 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2024 | 09:00 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) "Mob wife" is the dominant fashion look of early 2024: knowingly over-the-top, even trashy -- the tough woman who has fought her way to money and power and isn't afraid to show it off.
Millions of TikTok users have suddenly become obsessed with the look of women on "Goodfellas", "Scarface" and "The Sopranos" -- or even the cold, hard style of Melania Trump.
The look leans hard on the 1980s -- faux fur over lots of black including tight stockings, leather, Lurex and sky-high heels.
It is about being "bold, tough, fearless, and unapologetic -- all traits I think are admirable, aspirational," one of the influencers behind the trend, Sarah Jordan Arcuri, told AFP.
The 29-year-old Italian-American from New Jersey -- home of "The Sopranos" of course -- has been pushing this aesthetic to her 120,000 Instagram followers for a couple of years.
It is the accessories that really make it: lots of heavy gold bracelets, chain belts and rings stacked on each other.
"All the gold gifted by your husband. You never take it off," laughs Arcuri.
TikTok star Mikayla Nogueira (15.3 million followers) posted a wildly popular tutorial on how to do 'mob wife' makeup: heavy kohl around the eyes, fake eyelashes and a "dark red lipstick".
The hair needs some serious volume, ideally an 80s-style perm.
Recent Stories
Top UN court says Ukraine case vs Russia over invasion can proceed
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) removes SDO over conniving in electricity ..
Serbia court acquits former spies convicted of killing journalist
Blast rocks Karachi's Saddar area
Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir freedom struggle to its logic ..
NCSW seminar demands women's political participation in elections
Rafah a 'pressure cooker of despair': UN
Candle light vigil to be held in Brussels to mark Solidarity with Kashmiris: EU ..
Kenya vows those responsible for blast will be 'held accountable'
Jamal Shah inaugurates degree show in Art & Culture University
AJK PM urges USA for early resolution of Kashmir dispute
MQM-P holds public meeting in Hyderabad
More Stories From World
-
Football: German Bundesliga results10 minutes ago
-
Golf: PGA Pebble Beach Pro-Am scores10 minutes ago
-
The fight over vaping: Lobbyists, campaigners clash before summit10 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result10 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga result11 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table11 minutes ago
-
Macron condemns killing of French aid workers in Ukraine7 hours ago
-
Over 800 officials in U.S. and Europe sign letter protesting Israel's war on Gaza7 hours ago
-
Biden attends ritual return of three US soldiers killed in Jordan7 hours ago
-
Fury's 'freak cut' postpones Usyk heavyweight bout7 hours ago
-
Huge 'ball of fire' kills three, injures 280 in Kenya7 hours ago
-
Ice and fire: Antarctic volcano may hold clues to life on Mars8 hours ago