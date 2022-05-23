Modi Starts Two-Day Visit to Japan

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2022 | 09:00 AM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi says he has arrived in Japan to participate in the Quad leaders' summit.

"Landed in Tokyo. Will be taking part in various programmes during this visit including the Quad Summit, meeting fellow Quad leaders, interacting with Japanese business leaders and the vibrant Indian diaspora," Modi said on social media on Monday.

The Indian prime minister is expected to hold separate talks with US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and the new Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, who was sworn in on Monday ahead of the Quad summit.

Biden arrived in Tokyo on Sunday, while the official part of his visit kicked off on Monday.

Following his meeting with Emperor Naruhito, Biden attended the welcome ceremony at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo on Monday morning. He then started talks with Fumio Kishida.

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) summit, an informal strategic dialogue between the United States, Japan, Australia and India, will take place on Tuesday.

The format was initiated by former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2007 as an informal consultative mechanism of the four countries that share values of an open Indo-Pacific region. The demand for the format has increased with the aggravation of contradictions between the United States and China.

