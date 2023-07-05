Open Menu

Moldova Needs To Develop Relations With Russia - Ex-President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2023 | 11:14 PM

Moldova needs to develop relations with Russia, despite the mistakes made by the "temporary" people currently in power, former Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Wednesday

"We need to work and develop relations with the Russian Federation. They are our friends, the market for the supply of our goods, they are the markets from which we buy our resources and so on. It is important for us to be in good relations with our strategic partner Russia," Dodon wrote on Twitter.

Dodon admitted that the anti-Russian policy of the Moldovan leadership may lead to a backlash from Russia.

"I really hope that the Russian partners realize the whole situation and will not punish ordinary citizens for the mistakes of these temporaries in power," the former president added.

On April 25, Moldovan Ambassador to Russia Lilian Darii was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. A strong protest was expressed to the diplomat in connection with Chisinau's unfriendly steps. Moscow also notified the ambassador of the decision to close entry to Russia for a number of Moldovan officials in response to their regular anti-Russian statements.

