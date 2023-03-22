Moldova Security Council Blocks Sputnik Under 'Fighting Disinformation' Pretext- Document

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) Moldovan Information and Security Service (SIS) ordered on Wednesday to block the websites of the Sputnik agency under the pretext of "fighting disinformation."

"By the order of the Director of SIS No.

18 dated March 22, a list of sources with online content that disseminate false information in the field affecting national security in a state of emergency. 41/2022, was amended by adding the portals: sputniknews.com ; md.sputniknews.com ; ro.sputniknews.com ; sputniknews.ru ; md.sputniknews.ru," the statement said.

The corresponding order was sent to network providers and electronic communication services in order to immediately block the access of users from Moldova to these sites.