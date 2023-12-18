Open Menu

Mongolia Offers Online Classes To Students In Face Of Harsh Weather, Flu

Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2023 | 12:20 PM

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) -- Mongolia will transfer in-person classes for all general educational schools to online classes, said the Ministry of education and Science on Monday.

"Due to the current harsh wintry weather and high prevalence of the flu, all students from the first to fifth grades will take online learning for two weeks starting Monday or until the beginning of (the) winter vacation," the ministry said in a statement.

In addition, online classes will be available for students in grades sixth to twelfth for a week, running from Dec.

25 to the beginning of the winter vacation.

Since the beginning of last week, a strong cold front that originated in Siberia, Russia, has been sweeping across extensive areas of Mongolia, causing temperature drops and bringing strong winds and blizzards.

Children's wards in hospitals across the country, especially in the capital of Ulan Bator, the world's coldest capital city and home to nearly half of the country's child population, are now being overcrowded due to a significant increase in the prevalence of seasonal flu, according to the Health Ministry.

