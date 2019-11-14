Morales Asks UN, Europe, Catholic Church to Aid Peaceful Solution to Bolivian Crisis

UrduPoint.com
Thu 14th November 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Former Bolivian President Evo Morales on Thursday appealed to the United Nations and international organizations, as well as the European countries and the Catholic Church to promote a peaceful settlement to the current political turbulence in Bolivia.

"I ask the international organizations, such as the UN, as well as friendly European countries and such structures as the Catholic Church, represented by Pope Francis, to join us in a dialogue toward reconciling our beloved Bolivia. Violence impinges on public life and peace," Morales said on Twitter.

In a separate tweet earlier in the day, Morales called for a national dialogue that "would be representative of us all," and said that if his presence is capable of promoting a peaceful settlement to the crisis, "he is ready to do it."

On October 20, Morales claimed victory in the first round of the presidential election that would launch his fourth presidential term.

His key rival, Carlos Mesa, rejected the results. Shortly after, protests erupted across the nation, and the Bolivian armed forces urged Morales to resign for the sake of maintaining order and stability in the country. Morales stepped down on Sunday and left for Mexico, which granted him political asylum.

On Wednesday, Morales stated that many individuals among his supporters in Bolivia were openly persecuted. About 20 lawmakers and officials from Morales's ruling party Movement for Socialism (MAS) are said to be hiding in the Mexican embassy in La Paz.

At an extraordinary parliamentary session that was supposed to officiate the resignation of Morales, Bolivian opposition lawmaker Jeanine Anez proclaimed herself interim president. Since the session was held in the absence of the MAS lawmakers, who have a majority in Bolivia's Legislative Assembly, the necessary quorum was not reached.

