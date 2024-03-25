More Than 130 Kidnapped Nigerian Schoolchildren Released
Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2024 | 01:10 AM
Abuja, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) More than 130 schoolchildren kidnapped by gunmen in northwestern Nigeria earlier this month were released unharmed on Sunday, officials and the army said.
The mass abduction in Kuriga, Kaduna state on March 7 was one of the biggest attacks on a school in years and sparked a national outcry over insecurity.
The army said the hostages were freed in the early hours during a rescue operation but did not provide details.
Spokesman Major General Edward Buba shared photos of children wearing dust-covered uniforms in buses.
"The rescued hostages totalling 137 comprise of 76 females and 61 males. They were rescued in Zamfara state and would be conveyed and handed over to the Kaduna state government for further action," he said.
Teachers and residents previously said around 280 pupils between the ages of eight and 15 were kidnapped when armed criminals, known in Nigeria as bandits, stormed the school on motorbikes.
Discrepancies between the number of people kidnapped and released are common in Nigeria due to unclear early reports and the return of those who go missing while fleeing attacks.
But it was not clear why there was such a large difference between the figures this time.
Buba told AFP that "all the captives had been rescued".
He said no troops had been wounded but did not comment further, citing what he called the "ongoing operation".
- 'Day of joy' -
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu welcomed the news and the "tireless dedication" of those who helped secure the children's release.
Tinubu has faced growing pressure after promising to tackle Nigeria's many security challenges when he came to power last year.
"The president assures Nigerians that his administration is deploying detailed strategies to ensure that our schools remain safe sanctuaries of learning, not lairs for wanton abductions," his spokesman said.
Bandit gangs routinely attack communities, loot villages and carry out mass kidnappings for ransom in northwest and north-central Nigeria.
The gangs have targeted schools and colleges in the past, but there had been a lull in these attacks before the Kuriga abductions.
Troops had been searching forests for the pupils and relatives said the kidnappers demanded a large ransom -- but Tinubu insisted he had ordered security forces not to pay up.
Kidnap victims in Nigeria are often freed following negotiations with the authorities, though a 2022 law banned handing over money to kidnappers and officials deny ransom payments are made.
"The abducted Kuriga schoolchildren are released unharmed," Kaduna state governor Uba Sani said in a statement that did not specify how they were freed.
"This is indeed a day of joy," he said, thanking "all Nigerians who prayed fervently for the safe return of the schoolchildren".
Sani had been expected to brief the media on Sunday but his address was delayed until Monday.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
More Stories From World
-
Kyiv says 2 Russian ships hit in Crimea strikes12 minutes ago
-
Four killed in Hungary as rally car slams into spectators12 minutes ago
-
Attackers detonate grenade outside Armenian police station1 hour ago
-
Gaza fighting rages as UN chief decries 'horror and starvation'1 hour ago
-
Paris crowns champion waiters in one-of-a-kind 'cafe race'2 hours ago
-
Red Crescent says Israel army besieges two more Gaza hospitals2 hours ago
-
Rescuers race to find trapped people as Brazil storms kill at least 202 hours ago
-
Martin wins Portuguese MotoGP as Bagnaia crashes out2 hours ago
-
France to offer evacuation flights for vulnerable citizens in Haiti2 hours ago
-
Greek govt accused of manipulating train tragedy evidence2 hours ago
-
Senegal votes for new president after years of crisis3 hours ago
-
Martin wins Portuguese MotoGP as Bagnaia crashes out3 hours ago