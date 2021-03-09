More Than 35,000 Inoculated With Sputnik V in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has inoculated more than 33,000 of its citizens with the first dose of Russian-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the Kazakh Health Ministry said on Tuesda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Kazakhstan has inoculated more than 33,000 of its citizens with the first dose of Russian-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the Kazakh Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The number of vaccinated with the first dose - 33729 people, with the second dose - 15856", the ministry reported.

In early February, Kazakhstan launched the country's vaccination campaign using Russia's Sputnik V vaccine with priority given to the medical workers.� The shipment of the Russian vaccine produced by the Karaganda pharmaceutical complex to regions started at the end of last month. In early March, Kazakhstan began to use Sputnik V for the vaccination of teachers and law enforcement officers. In the second quarter of this year the country plans to use QazCovid-in, the Kazakh vaccine, which is currently undergoing the third phase of clinical trials.