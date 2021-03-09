UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than 35,000 Inoculated With Sputnik V In Kazakhstan

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 01:31 PM

More Than 35,000 Inoculated With Sputnik V in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has inoculated more than 33,000 of its citizens with the first dose of Russian-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the Kazakh Health Ministry said on Tuesda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Kazakhstan has inoculated more than 33,000 of its citizens with the first dose of Russian-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the Kazakh Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The number of vaccinated with the first dose - 33729 people, with the second dose - 15856", the ministry reported.

In early February, Kazakhstan launched the country's vaccination campaign using Russia's Sputnik V vaccine with priority given to the medical workers.� The shipment of the Russian vaccine produced by the Karaganda pharmaceutical complex to regions started at the end of last month. In early March, Kazakhstan began to use Sputnik V for the vaccination of teachers and law enforcement officers. In the second quarter of this year the country plans to use QazCovid-in, the Kazakh vaccine, which is currently undergoing the third phase of clinical trials.

Related Topics

Russia Kazakhstan February March Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Medal Award Ceremony of National Sailing champions ..

2 minutes ago

Shaheen thanks Shahid Afridi for good wishes

6 minutes ago

Ghana expects 2 mln COVID-19 vaccines from COVAX b ..

5 minutes ago

Sugar futures open higher

5 minutes ago

2022 World Athletics Championship to end with wome ..

5 minutes ago

European Parliament Waives Immunity From Ex-Catala ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.