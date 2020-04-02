UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Morocco's '$65-million' Real-estate Swindle

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 12:10 PM

Morocco's '$65-million' real-estate swindle

"Give us our money!", demands a group of home buyers, standing on land that should by now be finished condos -- one of many fictitious projects that together comprise what is described as Morocco's biggest-ever property scam

Casablanca, Morocco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :"Give us our money!", demands a group of home buyers, standing on land that should by now be finished condos -- one of many fictitious projects that together comprise what is described as Morocco's biggest-ever property scam.

Adverts on state television had promised dream homes at three for the price of two, while brochures boasted of ornately carved wood finishings and copious marble.

But it was all a fantasy -- more than 600 million Dirhams (about 57 million Euros, $65 million) allegedly disappeared, leaving more than 1,000 buyers out-of-pocket, according to one of the lawyers representing them.

In a country where corruption is endemic, the unprecedented scale of the alleged fraud has generated political waves.

Called upon by deputies to address the issue in parliament, Prime Minister Saad Eddine El Othmani said the government was absolved of any blame, provoking indignation among defrauded investors who have appealed to King Mohammed VI.

The man accused of being at the forefront of the scheme has been charged and is in detention awaiting trial.

But the vast scam has prompted major questions about alleged negligence and complicity of some Moroccan institutions.

Mohamed el Ouardi, as head of the Bab Darna group, allegedly received advances for apartments that never made it beyond the paper they were drawn on.

"The swimming pool would have been just over there," scoffs would-be apartment owner Soufiane, aged in his 40s, as he points across a building site in the commercial capital Casablanca.

Bab Darna consists of a group of firms that cashed advances from "at least 1,000 victims" who invested in around 15 fictitious real-estate projects in and around Casablanca over a decade, Mourad el Ajouti, one of the lawyers for the investors, told AFP.

The money was allegedly embezzled by cashing "advances ranging from 20 percent" to the full cost of the apartment, he added.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Parliament Lawyers Man Casablanca Price Morocco SITE Money TV All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Kanwal Shauzab urges nation for maximum social dis ..

1 minute ago

Seoul to Allocate $5.73Mln for Humanitarian Projec ..

1 minute ago

Firing incident injures two in Khanewal

1 minute ago

Cleanliness drive conducted in sub-division Lalqil ..

1 minute ago

Death toll from Coronavirus climbs to 31 after Pak ..

11 minutes ago

Hong Kongers embrace confined space workouts durin ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.