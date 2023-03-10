Moscow Stock Exchange Says Net Profit in 2022 Up by 29.2% Year-on-Year to Over $478Mln

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) The net profit of the Moscow Stock Exchange's (MOEX) under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) increased by 29.2% year-on-year to 36.3 billion rubles ($478.4 million), MOEX said on Friday.

