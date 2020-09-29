UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorcycle Gunmen Kill Journalist In Honduras

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 12:06 AM

Motorcycle gunmen kill journalist in Honduras

A Honduran journalist who was a sharp government critic has been killed in a drive-by shooting, police said Monday, bringing the number of reporters killed in the country to 85 in two decades

Tegucigalpa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :A Honduran journalist who was a sharp government critic has been killed in a drive-by shooting, police said Monday, bringing the number of reporters killed in the country to 85 in two decades.

Luis Almendares, 35, was visiting a store in Comayagua, 60 kilometers (40 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa, when he was shot multiple times on Sunday, police said.

"He was intercepted by two individuals on a motorcycle, who shot him repeatedly," police said in a statement.

The journalist was taken to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and died early Monday, according to Amada Ponce, director of the Committee for Free Expression.

Almendares, a freelancer who used social media to criticize the government of President Juan Orlando Hernandez, had repeatedly complained to police and the country's National Protection System over receiving death threats, the rights group said.

The government set up the National Protection System in 2015 in response to concerns expressed by the Organization of American States and the UN over the high number of killings involving rights defenders, lawyers and journalists.

Related Topics

Police United Nations Social Media Lawyers Died Comayagua Tegucigalpa Ponce Orlando Sunday 2015 Government

Recent Stories

Employed persons in UAE account for 97.8 pct of wo ..

23 minutes ago

Armenian Defense Ministry Says Repeled Baku's 'Off ..

20 minutes ago

Pakistan Declares Support for Azerbaijan in Nagorn ..

20 minutes ago

Death toll rises in Karabakh clash despite calls f ..

20 minutes ago

Over 60 Countries Back 2030 Biodiversity Protectio ..

1 minute ago

Military, Police From Eastern, Western Parts of Li ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.