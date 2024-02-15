Mpox On Rise In Cambodia As 12th Case Confirmed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2024 | 04:40 PM
PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Cambodia has logged another case of mpox, also known as monkeypox, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 12 since last December, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Thursday.
"Laboratory results from the National Institute of Public Health showed that another man was positive for mpox, so the total confirmed cases of the disease in Cambodia have now risen to 12," the ministry said.
The patient, who lives in Phnom Penh's Meanchey district, has been undergoing proper treatment at a hospital.
The ministry said the trend of mpox transmission in the Southeast Asian country is on the rise, renewing calls for people to be extra vigilant.
Mpox virus is transmitted from person to person through all forms of sexual contact with a person with mpox and through direct contact with wounds, body fluids, saliva, and equipment contaminated with the virus.
It added that mpox can be passed from mother to child through an umbilical cord during or after birth if a pregnant woman has the disease.
