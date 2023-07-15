Open Menu

Musk Comments On US Sending Cluster Munitions To Ukraine, Says Fate 'Hates Hypocrisy'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 15, 2023 | 11:06 PM

Musk Comments on US Sending Cluster Munitions to Ukraine, Says Fate 'Hates Hypocrisy'

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has accused the United States of hypocrisy for harshly condemning other countries that use cluster munitions and now sending these munitions to Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has accused the United States of hypocrisy for harshly condemning other countries that use cluster munitions and now sending these munitions to Ukraine.

"America has always condemned as evil those who use cluster bombs, but now we send them to be used? No good will come of this. Fate loves irony, but hates hypocrisy," Musk wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

On Thursday, Pentagon's Joint Staff Director for Operations Lt. Gen. Douglas Sims II told a briefing that Ukraine had received cluster munitions from the United States, as well as other countries.

On July 7, the US unveiled a new military assistance package for Ukraine, which included cluster munitions. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu warned on July 11 that the Russian military would be forced to use similar weapons, which it has plenty of in stocks, against the Ukrainian armed forces if the US supplies cluster munitions to Kiev.

Cluster munitions are banned by the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which has been ratified by 123 countries. The US, Ukraine, Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Israel and South Korea have not signed the convention.

Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with military aid since the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The support evolved from light artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. In recent months, Ukraine has been pushing to be supplied with F-16 fighter jets. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Israel Ukraine Russia China Twitter Pentagon Douglas Kiev South Korea United States Elon Musk February July Stocks From

Recent Stories

Police registered 2,124 cases for violation of Sou ..

Police registered 2,124 cases for violation of Sound System Act

1 minute ago
 Apex committee meeting reviews NAP progress

Apex committee meeting reviews NAP progress

1 minute ago
 Meeting assures cooperation to maintain law & orde ..

Meeting assures cooperation to maintain law & order during Muharram

1 minute ago
 Titanic Director Cameron Rejects Rumors About Talk ..

Titanic Director Cameron Rejects Rumors About Talks to Create Series on Titan Su ..

9 minutes ago
 Pb govt taking steps to ensure Rs 8500 per maund c ..

Pb govt taking steps to ensure Rs 8500 per maund cotton price to farmers: ACS So ..

1 minute ago
 Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA) Board meeting ..

Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA) Board meeting held

1 minute ago
Entry test for IT courses to be held in Governor's ..

Entry test for IT courses to be held in Governor's House on July 16

1 minute ago
 Police officers, clerics gather in Khayaban-e-Sir ..

Police officers, clerics gather in Khayaban-e-Sir Syed for Muharram Security

1 minute ago
 LUMHS holds its 19th Annual Convocation

LUMHS holds its 19th Annual Convocation

1 minute ago
 ADEK, India’s Ministry of Education partner to e ..

ADEK, India’s Ministry of Education partner to establish first IIT-Delhi inter ..

2 hours ago
 Sudanese Rebel Forces Shell Hospital in Omdurman C ..

Sudanese Rebel Forces Shell Hospital in Omdurman City, Killing Civilians - Repor ..

1 hour ago
 Safe City project to be completed at Rs 2bln

Safe City project to be completed at Rs 2bln

1 hour ago

More Stories From World