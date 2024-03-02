Open Menu

Musk Sues OpenAI Over 'betrayal' Of Mission

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2024 | 10:00 AM

Musk sues OpenAI over 'betrayal' of mission

San Francisco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Elon Musk has launched a legal case against OpenAI, the AI firm he helped to set up in 2015, accusing its leaders of a "betrayal" of its founding mission.

The tycoon, who left OpenAI in 2018, argued in documents filed in a San Francisco court late Thursday that the firm was always intended as a nonprofit entity.

But he said recent boardroom changes meant OpenAI was now effectively a subsidiary of software giant Microsoft, arguing that this was breach of contract.

Musk has accused microsoft of controlling OpenAI several times, with both firms denying the claims.

Antitrust regulators in the United States and Europe are also investigating the ties between the companies.

Microsoft, whose embrace of AI has made it the world's biggest company by market capitalization, declined to comment.

OpenAI captured the public imagination in late 2022 with the release of its chatbot ChatGPT, which can generate poems and essays and even succeed in exams.

The firm has also developed image and video generating tools seen as the leaders in their field.

The success of its products has helped attract huge investment into AI, which boosters say could transform every aspect of human life.

Microsoft, a major investor in OpenAI since 2019, poured billions more into the firm last year.

And the software giant stepped in when OpenAI's board fired CEO Sam Altman in November last year, hiring him and offering to house any staff members who were unhappy with his ousting.

The OpenAI board later climbed down, Altman was reinstated and Microsoft was given an observer seat on the board after the removal of members who were critical of Altman.

Musk's lawsuit argues that this shake-up marks a violation of OpenAI's Founding Agreement, describing this as a series of written communications between Musk and Altman and the company's certificate of incorporation.

According to the suit, Musk served as "a moving force behind the creation of OpenAI" providing decisive funding to get the fledging nonprofit off the ground and make key hires.

"The events of last November are really well known.

And it doesn't seem to me that what happened there was an obvious breach of the agreements," said Anupam Chander, Professor of Law at Georgetown University Law Center.

- 'Calamitous implications' -

OpenAI started life as a nonprofit dedicated to developing "artificial general intelligence" (AGI), a term loosely defined as a kind of AI that would outstrip human capabilities on all measures of intelligence.

The idea was for OpenAI to guarantee that such technology would be safe for humanity.

Musk's legal case said this founding principle had been "turned on its head," accusing OpenAI of continuing in secrecy "towards a profit-centric future with possible calamitous implications for humanity."

Among other allegations, Musk's lawsuit argues that GPT-4, the company's current model, is AGI and that OpenAI's board failed in its duty to notify the fact, as set out in its company mission.

The changes brought to OpenAI in 2023 were "a stark betrayal of the Founding Agreement, turning that Agreement on its head and perverting OpenAI Inc's mission," the filing stated.

"If the question is, did they deviate from what they proclaim to be their mission? I would say clearly, yes," said Nikolas Guggenberger, Assistant Professor of Law at the University of Houston Law Center.

"But that is just not necessarily a sufficient basis for a lawsuit by someone who's no longer part of the project."

The suit pointed out that OpenAI still claimed to be pursuing AGI that "benefits all of humanity."

"In reality, however, OpenAI Inc has been transformed into a closed-source de facto subsidiary of the largest technology company in the world: Microsoft."

Musk is asking the court to force OpenAI's leaders to make their research open to the public and ban them -- or Microsoft -- from making a profit from the technology.

Since leaving OpenAI, Musk has joined the chorus of critics warning that superintelligence could spell the end for humanity.

He also launched his own AI firm, xAI, last year and said he wanted to raise $1 billion from investors.

Related Topics

World Technology Europe Company San Francisco Georgetown Houston United States Elon Musk November 2015 2018 2019 Market All From Agreement Billion Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2024

45 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated

Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated

10 hours ago
 Pogacar launches Giro-Tour bid at Italy's white du ..

Pogacar launches Giro-Tour bid at Italy's white dust epic

10 hours ago
 Stocks rally rolls on into March

Stocks rally rolls on into March

10 hours ago
 Police conduct crackdown against display of weapon ..

Police conduct crackdown against display of weapons, numbers plates in vehicles

10 hours ago
Rain offers slight reprieve from largest wildfire ..

Rain offers slight reprieve from largest wildfire in history of Texas

11 hours ago
 DC Kohat chairs revenue review meeting

DC Kohat chairs revenue review meeting

11 hours ago
 19 injured as car drives into crowd in Poland's Sz ..

19 injured as car drives into crowd in Poland's Szczecin

11 hours ago
 Rublev defaulted from Dubai after angry tirade

Rublev defaulted from Dubai after angry tirade

11 hours ago
 One killed, two injured in firing incident

One killed, two injured in firing incident

11 hours ago
 Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khurra ..

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khurram Dastgir Khan pledges welfare ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World