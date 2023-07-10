Myanmar Industry Minister Charlie Than on Monday called Russia a "good friend" that has helped his country counter tough sanctions imposed on his country

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) Myanmar Industry Minister Charlie Than on Monday called Russia a "good friend" that has helped his country counter tough sanctions imposed on his country.

"We are under very tough sanctions, but now we have very good friends. This is, first of all, Russia. We need psychological support, and we receive it in order to overcome these severe sanctions, as well as a large number of restrictions," Than said during a strategic session on sustainable production at the Innoprom industrial exhibition in Russia.

Than also highlighted the role of Russia in training qualified personnel in engineering and applied sciences.

"Over the past two decades, we have sent a large number of young people to study in Russia... They return to our country and provide support, they have responsibilities and occupy a very important position in our country," the official added.

The 7th Russia-China Expo is taking place from July 10-13 at the site of the Innoprom-2023 international industrial exhibition in Yekaterinburg.