UrduPoint.com

Myanmar 'integral Part' Of ASEAN, Brunei Says, Despite Junta Snub

Sumaira FH 16 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 05:32 PM

Myanmar 'integral part' of ASEAN, Brunei says, despite junta snub

Myanmar remains an "integral part" of Southeast Asia's regional bloc, member Brunei insisted Thursday, despite the coup-hit country boycotting annual talks in protest at a ban on its junta chief

Bandar Seri Begawan (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Myanmar remains an "integral part" of Southeast Asia's regional bloc, member Brunei insisted Thursday, despite the coup-hit country boycotting annual talks in protest at a ban on its junta chief.

The crisis in Myanmar, which is still in chaos following February's military takeover and subsequent deadly crackdown, dominated this week's virtual summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The bloc decided to exclude junta chief Min Aung Hlaing after his regime refused to allow ASEAN's special envoy to meet ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

It was an unprecedented snub from an organisation long accused of being toothless, and infuriated the junta -- which rejected an invite to send a senior official to the meeting in his place.

ASEAN is facing calls to go further by suspending or even expelling Myanmar but Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei, the summit host, instead sought to ease tensions.

"Myanmar is an integral part of the ASEAN family, and their membership has not been questioned," he told a press conference.

"ASEAN will always be there for Myanmar." However, he added that the 10-member group hopes "Myanmar will return to normalcy, in accordance with the will of its people".

Saifuddin Abdullah, the foreign minister of member state Malaysia, hinted the junta could be barred from further meetings of the bloc.

Asked if Myanmar will join future talks, he responded: "That is a million Dollar question which I cannot answer now." "We would want to look at the implementation of the 'five-point consensus'," he added, referring to a roadmap to restore peace drawn up by ASEAN.

The bloc appointed its special envoy for Myanmar, Brunei's Second Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof, in August after months of wrangling.

But he is yet to visit the country after the regime's refusal to allow him to meet Suu Kyi, who is facing a raft of charges in a junta court and could be jailed for decades.

Related Topics

Protest Dollar Visit San Myanmar Brunei Malaysia February August Family From Asia Million Court

Recent Stories

Renewable Energy Unlikely to Replace Fossil Fuels ..

Renewable Energy Unlikely to Replace Fossil Fuels Even in Long-Term - Rosneft CE ..

4 minutes ago
 Austin Tells Turkish Colleague US Recognizes Ankar ..

Austin Tells Turkish Colleague US Recognizes Ankara's Military Modernization Nee ..

4 minutes ago
 UK Investigating Detention of Its Fishing Vessel b ..

UK Investigating Detention of Its Fishing Vessel by France -London

10 minutes ago
 FCW Peshawar wins SBBW University Inter-College Gi ..

FCW Peshawar wins SBBW University Inter-College Girls Games Trophy

10 minutes ago
 German inflation rises to 28-year high of 4.5%: da ..

German inflation rises to 28-year high of 4.5%: data

10 minutes ago
 CDA collects Rs 200mln revenue

CDA collects Rs 200mln revenue

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.