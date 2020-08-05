UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mysterious Seed Parcels From China Show Up In Poland - State Media

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

Mysterious Seed Parcels From China Show Up in Poland - State Media

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Mysterious seed packages from China have sparked "bioterrorism" concerns in Poland after its nationals started receiving the unsolicited parcels, Polish Television reported.

Thousands of suspicious seed shipments have recently been reported across the world, including in the United States, Canada and Europe.

In Poland, a resident from the southern city of Jaworzno was one of the first recipients of the parcels, according to the state broadcaster. The woman was concerned over the unsolicited package with Chinese writing on it and handed the seeds over to the competent authorities.

The State Plant Health and Seed Inspection Service believes that the unidentified seeds may pose a threat to crops. The chief of the phytosanitary supervision department has warned that it may even amount to bioterrorism.

"This may be perceived as bioterrorism. If weeds or diseases had flourished and resulted in large losses, this could have been understood as bioterrorism," Agnieszka Sahajdak said.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry earlier denied that the parcels have anything to do with the country, noting that postmarks indicating their origin are forged.

Related Topics

World Europe China Canada Poland United States May Women TV From

Recent Stories

Lightning Fast – Amazing Price. OPPO F15 is Avai ..

13 minutes ago

Over 5 million people used UAE Government official ..

26 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler issues law regulating real estate owne ..

27 minutes ago

Another young medics loses battle against COVID-19 ..

9 minutes ago

Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir observed at Sargodha Unive ..

9 minutes ago

Cypriot Embassy Looking to Relocate After Heavy Da ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.