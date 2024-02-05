Nangolo Mbumba Sworn In As Namibia’s 4th President After Geingob’s Death
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2024 | 12:10 PM
LUSAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Namibia appointed Nangolo Mbumba, the country’s former vice president, as its fourth head of state on Sunday, hours after his predecessor, Hage Geingob, passed away at the age of 82.
Sworn in in the capital Windhoek alongside Mbumba was Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, the former deputy prime minister and minister of international relations and cooperation, who is now the country’s vice president.
”Our nation remains calm and stable owing to the leadership of President Geingob, who was the chief architect of the Constitution. I take on this heavy mantle cognizant of the weight of responsibility,” Mbumba said when he took the oath before Chief Justice Peter Shivute during a brief ceremony at State House.
Mbumba, also 82, will serve in the role until elections due in November this year.
His previous portfolios include as Minister for Agriculture, Water and Rural Development; Finance; Information and Broadcasting; Education; and Safety and Security.
He was also secretary-general of the ruling South West Africa People’s Organization (SWAPO) from 2012 to 2017.
Nandi-Ndaitwah is the SWAPO candidate for the November polls, and she will become Namibia’s first female president if she wins.
Geingob died early Sunday while receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Windhoek. He had been diagnosed with cancer and revealed the details last month to the public.
Several regional leaders sent messages of condolences on his passing including Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera and Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi.
