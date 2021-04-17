UrduPoint.com
NASA Planning For 'Regularly Recurring' Human Moon Missions - Senior Executive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is now planning for "regularly recurring" ongoing manned missions to the Moon after its first Artemis Program landing scheduled for 2024, NASA Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate Associate Administrator Kathy Lueders said on Friday.

"This is part of an overall strategy for recurring missions to the lunar surface," Lueders told a podcast press conference. "We felt this was the best strategy at this point to award to one [company] and then to begin discussions with industry. ... This is obviously part of an overall larger strategy."

